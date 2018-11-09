Profit Up at Canadian Tire

CBJ — Canadian Tire had a solid third quarter with a spike in profits due to stronger sales.

As a result there has been a dividend increase thanks to the $231.3 million in earnings, which translates to $3.15 per diluted share. Revenue hit $3.63 billion.

Canadian Tire, which also owns Mark’s, FGL Sports and Helly Hansen, is also launching home delivery and in-store pick-up available through self-serve storage towers. The company abandoned its e-commerce strategy about a decade ago, saying it was not adequately prepared.

@CanBizJournal