ProMIS Neurosciences Discusses Critical Importance of Selectively Targeting the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease

Narrated white paper reveals lessons learned from 15 years of drug development; pressing need to selectively target the toxic oligomer

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today issued a narrated scientific white paper titled: “The critical importance of selectivity when developing antibody therapies for Alzheimer’s disease.” The white paper highlights the lessons learned from more than 15 years of drug development for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and why selectively targeting its root cause, now understood to be the toxic oligomer, is the most promising therapeutic approach. The presentation is available on the company’s website at https://bit.ly/2zpPtpq

In this presentation, Dr. James Kupiec, ProMIS Chief Medical Officer, discusses why selectively targeting toxic oligomers (known as pathologic, misfolded proteins) is critical when developing medicines for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Dr. Kupiec outlines why PMN310, ProMIS’ next-generation antibody, has the potential to become a best-in-class therapy among antibody treatments for AD. The paper also discusses design considerations for ProMIS’ first clinical trial with PMN310, highlighting the use of novel biomarkers to capture potential early signs of efficacy of PMN310.

“Over the last dozen years, scientists across the Alzheimer’s disease research community have come to recognize that it is the toxic oligomer form of amyloid beta (Aβ), and not the other forms such as Aβ monomers and plaque, that initiates the process of brain cell death in Alzheimer’s, ultimately leading to the symptoms associated with this devastating disease”, commented Dr. Kupiec. “Recent scientific data indicate that a best-in-class antibody therapeutic for Alzheimer’s disease should target toxic oligomers without binding to non-toxic forms of Aβ.”

Results of preclinical evaluations clearly indicate PMN310 strongly and preferentially binds the toxic oligomers from humans with Alzheimer’s disease, and it is therefore highly selective. Contrary to current antibody candidates in development, PMN310 as designed does not bind to Aβ monomers nor plaques or vascular deposits of amyloid.

“Owing to its highly selective binding to toxic oligomers, we do not anticipate observing a dose-limiting side effect such as brain swelling; and because of its unique selectivity, therapeutic doses would not be wasted on superfluous targets. Accordingly, we hope to demonstrate a greater clinical benefit than other Aβ-directed antibodies currently showing encouraging results in clinical trials”, stated Dr. Kupiec.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information about ProMIS Neurosciences, please consult the Company’s website at: www.promisneurosciences.com

