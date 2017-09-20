ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms® Corporation (TSXV:PFM) (“ProntoForms”), today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, officers and directors, including options to purchase 1,960,000 common shares to officers and directors of the company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.375 per share, being the closing price of ProntoForms’ common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 18, 2017, the trading day prior to the grant. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About ProntoForms® and ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is a global leader in automating mobile workflows. The company’s platform is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets, and offers a low total cost of ownership. The company’s 3,500 customers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks.

The company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

