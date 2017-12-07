ProntoForms enters $350K 3-Year Contract with Fortune 50 Company

OTTAWA, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM), the global leader in automating mobile workflows, today announced that it has signed a contract with a Fortune 50 company to deliver ProntoForms automated mobile solution and professional services, with a total value of over $350,000 USD over the next three years.

ProntoForms has a proven ability to manage a range of business processes, including asset management, field services, safety automation, and quality assurance. This deployment, focused on improving asset management, adds immediate value by reducing outsourced field ticket processing times and eliminating data entry errors.

“ProntoForms’ advanced enterprise-level capabilities differentiate us from our competitors,” says Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms. “Our ability to handle demanding, large-scale, IT-driven deployments for Fortune 50 companies while offering ROI makes us unique among mobile forms providers today.”

About ProntoForms®

ProntoForms is a global leader in automating mobile workflows. The company’s platform is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets, and offers a low total cost of ownership. The company’s 3,000+ customers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks.

The company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

