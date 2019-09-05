Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | ProntoForms Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms ProntoForms Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAuxly Announces Receipt of Cannabis Research Licence to KGK ScienceWhite Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Gold Discovery 15km West of Vertigo; Ongoing Regional Exploration Program Identifies Multiple Additional High-Priority TargetsCompass Gold Corporation Intersects New High-Grade Gold Veins at Farabakoura Including 6.1 m @ 65.6 g/t Gold