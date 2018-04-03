ProntoForms Smart Mobile Forms Solution Launches on Geotab Marketplace

OTTAWA, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSX-V:PFM), the global leader in smart mobile forms for enterprise, today announced that the company has entered into an agreement with Geotab, a leading provider of telematics technology, to make ProntoForms’ integrated smart mobile forms capabilities available on the Geotab Marketplace.

The new integration offering, targeted towards Geotab’s over 22,000 customers, enhances vehicle inspections, safety checklists, and other processes by embedding rich media and advanced capabilities, e.g. photos/sketches, time/date and GPS stamps, step-by-step guidance, maintenance history, embedded training videos, and more.

“ProntoForms is a great fit for companies that use mobile apps to track and optimize fleet operations and want to further improve the efficiency, productivity, and safety of drivers,” said Mansell Nelson, SVP of Business Development at ProntoForms. “Our solution automatically stores rich field data in the Cloud, and easily scales from a single daily vehicle inspection report (DVIR) form, to full-featured preventative maintenance solutions.”

The integration enables a seamless exchange of data, including On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II), between the ProntoForms mobile app and the Geotab platform, helping drivers reduce time spent filling out forms in the field, unify reporting, and achieve regulatory compliance.

Geotab customers can use the ProntoForms no-code platform to quickly build, publish, and manage mobile apps for multiple regulated processes that are still handled on paper; HOS (Hours of Service), vehicle inspections, and more.

The integrated ProntoForms solution is available in two tiers:

Pronto DVIR – a single, low-cost, easy-to-deploy, feature rich DVIR form powered by ProntoForms’ smart mobile form platform.

ProntoForms Mobile Forms – the complete smart mobile forms solution for automating business processes in transportation, construction, oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing.

“We’re delighted to partner with Geotab and look forward to working with their extensive ecosystem to help bring our mobile solutions to the market,” adds Nelson. “Through the Geotab Marketplace, ProntoForms can provide Geotab customers with the tools to help optimize their business and fleet.”

“ProntoForms adds clear value to the Geotab ecosystem by equipping our customers with an easy-to-deploy solution to help quickly perform common tasks in the field and integrate collected data within the Geotab platform,” said Joey Marlow, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations at Geotab. “Additionally, this integrated solution helps to improve regulatory compliance reporting in an affordable way, and ultimately enables businesses to rapidly address an urgent requirement without complexity.”

For more information on ProntoForms, visit www.prontoforms.com.

About ProntoForms®

ProntoForms is a leading provider of smart mobile forms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to corporate systems of record. The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

