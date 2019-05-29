Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Prophix Continues Momentum In Construction With Record Customer Growth; Adds More Than 25 Global Customers Prophix Continues Momentum In Construction With Record Customer Growth; Adds More Than 25 Global Customers CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedProphix Continues Momentum In Construction With Record Customer Growth; Adds More Than 25 Global CustomersEnWave Announces 2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Interim Financial ResultsAurora Cannabis Exercises License Option with EnWave for South America