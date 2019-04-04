Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Prophix Software Secures C$10 Million in Debt Financing to Power Its Growth Strategy Prophix Software Secures C$10 Million in Debt Financing to Power Its Growth Strategy CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedKonica Minolta to Showcase Industry-Leading Technology at Graphics Canada 2019Segra Receives “Confirmation of Readiness” from Health Canada for Plant Tissue Culture Production FacilityCanadian Legacy Project Launches “Veterans Business Boot Camp” at Mount Royal University