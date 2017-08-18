PROREIT Announces August 2017 Distribution and Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES.

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (“PROREIT” or the “REIT”) (TSXV:PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0175 per trust unit of the REIT (“Units”) for the month of August, 2017 will be payable on September 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2017.

Most unitholders can participate in PROREIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”). The DRIP provides unitholders with an opportunity to conveniently and economically increase their ownership in PROREIT. Under the DRIP, distributions are automatically reinvested in additional Units without the cost of any brokerage commissions or service fees. In addition, unitholders who elect to participate in the DRIP receive a further distribution of Units equal in value to 3% of each distribution that was reinvested by the unitholder. Additional deferred units will be credited to the holders thereof to reflect distributions paid on Units.

To join the DRIP, beneficial unitholders who hold their Units through a bank or other intermediary should direct that entity to take the necessary steps to register them in the DRIP. Unitholders who hold their Units directly in registered form should complete the enrollment form and send it to the REIT’s transfer agent by email at TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com or by mail to TMX Equity Transfer Services, 200 University Avenue, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1 (Attention: Dividend Reinvestment Department).

The price for any Units issued under the DRIP is calculated by reference to the weighted average of the closing price of the Units on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the five trading days immediately preceding the relevant date of distribution on which trades of Units were recorded.

Cash undistributed by PROREIT upon the issuance of additional Units under the DRIP will be retained by the REIT to be used for future property acquisitions, capital improvements and working capital. The DRIP is subject to certain limitations and restrictions and interested parties are encouraged to review the full text of the DRIP.

Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

PROREIT is also pleased to announce that the TSXV has accepted the notice filed by the REIT to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a one year period.

Pursuant to the notice accepted by the TSXV, the REIT may, during the period commencing August 25, 2017 and ending August 24, 2018, purchase for cancellation, through the facilities of the TSXV and at the market price of the REIT’s Units at the time of purchase, up to 2,707,803 Units, representing 5% of the REIT’s issued and outstanding Units. The member who will conduct the normal course issuer bid on behalf of the REIT is Leede Jones Gable Inc. The actual number of Units that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the REIT, and will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV.

The trustees of the REIT believe that the market price of the Units does not always reflect their underlying value and accordingly have determined that the purchase by the REIT of a portion of its outstanding Units may from time to time be an appropriate use of available resources and in the best interests of the REIT.

During the period from August 26, 2016 to August 18, 2017, under its prior normal course issuer bid which terminates on August 25, 2017, PROREIT purchased for cancellation 34,000 Units at an average price of $2.05 for a total cost of $71,000.

From time to time, when the REIT does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, it may, in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws and the TSXV, enter into a pre-defined plan with its broker to allow for the purchase of securities at times when it ordinarily would not be active in the market due to internal trading blackout periods.

