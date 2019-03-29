Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Prosper Gold Drills 7.9m @ 2.55 g/t Au, 16.67 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn – Currie Project – Matheson, Ontario Prosper Gold Drills 7.9m @ 2.55 g/t Au, 16.67 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn – Currie Project – Matheson, Ontario CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPurpose Investments Inc. Appoints New Sub-Advisor to Purpose US Preferred Share Fund and Investment Grade Managed Duration Income FundPurpose Investments Inc. Appoints New Sub-Advisor to Purpose US Preferred Share Fund and Investment Grade Managed Duration Income FundHistory in the Making: The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. to Become the First Legal Cannabis Retailer in Toronto