Protecting Biodiversity Benefits Us All: Nature Conservancy of Canada comments on 2017-18 federal budget

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is pleased to see that even in challenging economic times, Federal Budget 2017 affirms Canada’s commitment to protect our lands, our waters and the variety of species they sustain. Conservation of our biodiversity, in turn, will ensure our country remains a place where people want to live, work and invest.

NCC agrees with the federal government that protecting the environment and growing our economy go hand in hand.

Budget 2017 restates Canada’s pledge to protect 17 per cent of our land and inland waters and 10 per cent of our coastal and marine waters. Around the world, countries are forging ahead to reach these global targets by 2020. The Nature Conservancy of Canada is pleased to be working with the government to help chart a pathway for Canada to meet these goals. Private land conservation and public-private partnerships, such as the Natural Areas Conservation Program, can make a meaningful contribution to achieving Canada’s international commitments.

“Canada is in a position to lead the world in conservation,” says John Lounds, President and CEO of the Nature Conservancy of Canada. “Our natural ecosystems support healthy and resilient communities. They are integral to any strategy to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraged to see that Budget 2017 provides:

Funding to protect Canada’s freshwater resources and to fight against aquatic invasive species, especially in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Basin;

Additional support to help connect more Canadians to nature through our national parks and marine conservation areas;

Changes to strengthen the credibility and long term impact of the Ecological Gifts Program (Ecogifts); and

Support for the conservation leaders of tomorrow through the creation of new green jobs for young Canadians.

Budget 2017 also recognizes that Indigenous Peoples are leaders in environmental stewardship, sustainable development and the management of natural resources on their lands. The Nature Conservancy of Canada applauds the launch of a pilot Indigenous Guardians Program to give Indigenous Peoples more resources and responsibility to manage their lands and to facilitate partnerships to help protect sensitive areas and species.

About: The Nature Conservancy of Canada is the nation’s leading private land conservation organization. NCC is a partner with Environment and Climate Change Canada in the Natural Areas Conservation Program. This matching-funds program, administered by NCC, has helped to conserve more than 400,000 hectares to date. www.natureconservancy.ca