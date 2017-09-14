Protecting Public Infrastructure in the Era of Global Climate Change

Toronto,ON, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will address “Global Climate Change – Implications and Strategies for ‘Future-Proofing’ Public Infrastructure”. This luncheon keynote will set the scene for timely and important discussions on climate change and green infrastructure at the 25th Annual CCPPP Conference, November 6-7 in downtown Toronto.

She will deliver her keynote address:

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Keynote Speech: 12:00 PM

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

Civic Ballroom

123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ontario

Ms. Figueres is a world authority on climate change who managed to bring together a diverse group of public, private and NGOs, rebuilding the global climate change negotiating process that led to the 2015 Paris Agreement. She is the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and is currently the Global Chair of Mayors for Climate and Energy and Convener of Mission 2020.

About the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships: Established in 1993, CCPPP is a national, non-partisan, member-based organization with broad representation from across the public and private sectors. Its mission is to promote smart, innovative and modern approaches to infrastructure development and service delivery through public-private partnerships with all levels of government. The Council is a proponent of evidence-based public policy in support of P3s, facilitates the adoption of international best practices, and educates stakeholders and the community on the economic and social benefits of public-private partnerships.

