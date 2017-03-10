Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. Completes Previously Announced Share Structure Improvements

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare (“PSP” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced exchange of 295,000,000 shares of its common stock for 1,500,000 newly issued multiple-voting convertible Preferred Series A shares.

As result of the definitive Share Exchange Agreement between the Company and Michelle Rico, the Company’s president and PSP Homecare founder, 295,000,000 shares of restricted common stock held by Michelle Rico were exchanged for 1,500,000 newly issued multiple-voting convertible Preferred Series A shares. Preferred Series A shares are convertible into twenty (20) common shares each and are entitled to 200 votes per share. Common shares issuable via Preferred Series A conversion remain restricted. To date, Michelle Rico has sold no shares of PSCR common or preferred stock.

Following the share exchange, as of Feb. 23, 2017, there are 49,139,998 shares of PSCR common stock and 1,500,000 shares of Preferred Series A stock outstanding. This represents an 85% reduction in the number of shares of PSCR common stock outstanding compared to prior to the share exchange. If converted, on a fully diluted basis, the 1,500,000 Preferred Series A shares would represent an additional 30,000,000 PSCR common shares (20 for 1 conversion ratio) bringing the total outstanding common shares to 79,139,998. This would still represent a significant 76% reduction in the number of PSCR common shares outstanding compared to prior to the share exchange.

The current number of outstanding PSCR common shares (49,139,998) has been verified by the Company’s transfer agent, as indicted in the Company’s OTC Markets Profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSCR/profile.

About Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare provides a comprehensive collection of durable medical equipment (DME) like canes, crutches, walkers, commodes, patient lifts, hospital beds, orthotics (braces), wheelchairs, scooters, power wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment, and accessories. Currently serving California and Nevada, PSP Homecare has specialized in the repair of power wheelchairs and the sale of orthotics since 2011. The Company deals with a growing list of federal, state and private insurance providers such as Medicare, Medi-Cal, Nevada Care and Blue Cross among several others.

