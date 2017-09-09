Prudence Foundation Launches SAFE STEPS First Aid Across Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 8, 2017) – Prudence Foundation, the regional community investment arm of Prudential Corporation Asia (HKSE: 2378) (LSE: PRU), together with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and National Geographic (NatGeo), today announced the launch of its SAFE STEPS First Aid programme. This is a first of its kind, pan-Asia programme to promote awareness and increase knowledge of first aid skills across the region.

Building on the success of its previous two SAFE STEPS programmes, which focus on natural disasters and road safety, SAFE STEPS First Aid aims to provide essential first aid information to millions of people throughout Asia.

Today’s launch also coincides with the IFRC’s World First Aid Day, a globally recognised day with the aim of promoting and advocating knowledge of first aid to build people’s capacity to respond appropriately to emergencies when needed.

Almost 16,000 people die from injuries around the world every single day. Thousands more survive but many with permanent debilitating after effects.1 Moreover, while homes are often perceived as safe places, this is where 80 percent of accidents occur.2 Through SAFE STEPS First Aid, Prudence Foundation and its partners hope to address this issue by educating people on easy-to-understand first aid concepts, enabling them to be prepared to save a life.

At its core, SAFE STEPS First Aid comprises a series of six one-minute public service announcement videos, each focused on building knowledge of a core first aid topic — broken bones, burns, choking, CPR, severe bleeding and stroke — providing critical guidance on what to do in a medical emergency. Each announcement features one of three SAFE STEPS First Aid ambassadors, with whom Prudence Foundation has chosen to partner for their dedication to saving people in their everyday life. They are doctor and humanitarian, Dr Maria Guevara, Bali-based lifeguard, Marshello Aryafara, and a paramedic from Singapore, Wee Chee Ong.

“Prudence Foundation, as part of Prudential, aims to help families and communities be more safe, secure and resilient,” said Donald Kanak, Chairman of Prudence Foundation. “We are pleased to launch SAFE STEPS First Aid to promote critical life-saving information and basic first aid skills to as many people as possible. Building on our successful partnership with the IFRC and NatGeo, we believe the new programme will help people be better prepared to respond to a life-threatening situation, as every second or minute can make the difference between life and death,” he added.

“We are delighted to see businesses and communities come together to promote safety and first aid knowledge, which is critical for families and communities throughout the region,” said Mr Xavier Castellanos, Regional Director, IFRC Asia Pacific. “The launch of SAFE STEPS First Aid complements the IFRC’s efforts to equip people with easy-to-follow first aid skills which will no doubt help save lives,” he added.

The public service announcements will be broadcast on National Geographic Channel and FOX network channels. It will start airing today on 17 channels across the FOX Networks Group Asia portfolio, reaching viewers in over 80 million households across the region. The video content will also be made available in nine local languages — Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Burmese, Cantonese, Filipino, Khmer, Mandarin, Thai and Vietnamese. In addition, infographics and other informative materials will be rolled out through partnerships with schools, universities, government and non-government organisations and private sector companies throughout the region. All SAFE STEPS First Aid information and collateral can be found on SAFE STEPS’ website – safesteps.com.

Prudence Foundation invests to support the development of more resilient communities throughout the region. SAFE STEPS First Aid is the Foundation’s third SAFE STEPS programme, all of which follow a format of public service announcements aired on regional and local broadcasters supplemented by digital and print collaterals.

SAFE STEPS Natural Disasters was launched in May 2014 with Manny Pacquiao, world champion boxer, providing essential tips on what to do in the event of natural disasters such as typhoons, floods, earthquakes and fires as well as how to prepare an emergency kit. Launched in February 2016, SAFE STEPS Road Safety features Michelle Yeoh, acclaimed producer, actress and principal partner of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. Michelle offers guidance on six key road safety concepts, including pedestrians, drink driving, distracted driving and motorcycles. Through SAFE STEPS, the Foundation recognised that knowledge of first aid has become more essential than ever and set out to develop a new programme to promote first aid awareness on a mass level in the region.

Watch these videos to hear from our three SAFE STEPS First Aid Ambassadors themselves on their passion and commitment to save lives: www.safesteps.com

About Prudence Foundation

Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia and is a registered charitable entity in Hong Kong. Its mission is to make a lasting contribution to Asian societies through sustainable programmes focused on three key areas: Children, Education and Disaster Preparedness and Recovery. The Foundation runs regional flagship programmes as well as local programmes working in partnership with NGOs and governments in order to maximise the impact of its efforts. The Foundation embodies the long-term and heartfelt commitment of Prudential and its people in Asia to provide innovative, focused, and practical support to their communities.

About IFRC

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) is the world’s largest humanitarian network, comprising 190 member National Societies that work to save lives and promote dignity around the world.

About MRCS

The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) is a voluntary humanitarian organisation that seeks to promote humanitarian values as well as provide service and public education in disaster management, and health and care in the community. As part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, it is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, with 16 State branches, 150 Districts and more than 300,000 members nationwide. MRCS also has a very active presence among youths, through a well-organised network of youth and adult volunteer units in schools and institutions of higher learning.

About National Geographic

National Geographic gets you closer to the stories that matter. Through the world’s best scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, National Geographic captivates and entertains a global community through television channels, magazines, children’s media, travel expeditions, books, maps, consumer products, location-based entertainment and experiences, and some of the most engaging digital and social media platforms in the world. A joint venture with 21st Century Fox, National Geographic reinvests 27% of proceeds to help fund the conservation and education efforts of the National Geographic Society.

1 IFRC

2 IFRC