PSAV(R) Expands Executive Leadership Team

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – March 02, 2017) – PSAV, the world’s largest meeting and event technology provider, announces the expansion of its Executive Leadership Team to include two critical new roles.

The appointments of Sky Cunningham as Chief Innovation Officer and Carla Carry as Chief Marketing Officer furthers PSAV’s commitment to align with customer and industry needs, today and in the future.

Additionally, Michael Leone was appointed to the role of PSAV’s Chief Operating Officer. Cunningham, Carry and Leone report to Mike McIlwain, PSAV President and CEO.

“PSAV’s accelerated global growth requires us to adapt and change as a company to the new challenges that brings with it, which I’m confident we’ll do by harnessing the creative, innovative spirit of our team members and seizing the opportunity to build our brand,” McIlwain said. “The expansion of the Executive Leadership Team is a crucial step for the company as we continue to grow, while striving to always exceed our customers’ expectations. Having Sky, Carla and Michael in these positions, at this time in PSAV’s rich 80-year history, only solidifies our path forward. I congratulate all three on their new roles and welcome Carla and Michael into the PSAV family.”

Chief Innovation Officer – Sky Cunningham

The new role of Chief Innovation Officer cements PSAV’s commitment to develop the next generation of disruptive, industry-leading capabilities that support customers and venue partners alike. Sky Cunningham will be responsible for the development of best-in-class product and service solutions.

With more than 33 years in the industry, including 28 with PSAV, Cunningham is uniquely suited to oversee this responsibility. From his recent role as COO, Cunningham understands the value that innovation brings to a global, industry-leading company.

Chief Marketing Officer – Carla Carry

As Chief Marketing Officer, Carla Carry is responsible for developing the global brand strategy, building out customer insights to drive demand for products and services, and leading overall marketing communications.

For nearly 15 years, Carry grew iconic brands in consumer packaged goods at Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and General Mills. Prior to joining PSAV, she held executive leadership roles with DeVry Education Group, a $2B global provider of educational services. Most recently she served as General Manager for DeVry University’s College of Business and Management.

Chief Operating Officer – Michael Leone

With Cunningham stepping into the new role of Chief Innovation Officer, PSAV has added Michael Leone as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the overall global operations of the company.

Leone brings more than 25 years of leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at KeHE, a $4.5B natural food distributor. Prior to KeHE, he spent 13 years with Aramark, starting as VP of Operations for their Conference Center Management division and during his tenure progressed through numerous leadership roles, was part of their Executive Leadership Council, and ended his tenure as President, Aramark Healthcare.

Leone brings hospitality industry knowledge to his role having worked as VP and GM of Oxford Development, where he oversaw purchasing and logistics for a hotel, food and beverage, and convention operation.

About PSAV ®

PSAV is a leading provider in the global event technology services industry delivering creative production, advanced technology, and staging to help our customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and special events. As the event technology provider of choice in over 1,500 leading hotels, resorts and convention centers throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, PSAV’s customers comprise event organizers, corporations, trade associations and meeting planners. They choose PSAV for its innovative and comprehensive service offerings and exceptional customer service from over 9,000 highly trained staff across a global platform. Visit us at www.psav.com and www.company.psav.com.