Public Launch of the DeepMarkit Gamification Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeepMarkit Corp., (“DeepMarkit” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:MKT) (OTCQB:MKTDF) a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to announce the public launch of the DeepMarkit platform. The new platform has been designed to provide business of all sizes with the ability to create high-quality promotions through unique gamified experiences. To kick off the launch, DeepMarkit will be attending the Retail Global convention in Las Vegas from September 12-14. DeepMarkit was selected as one of five new companies to showcase and compete against others as the most innovative new product.

Following Retail Global, DeepMarkit will also be showcasing the new DeepMarkit platform at the shop.org conference in Los Angeles from September 25-27. The shop.org conference is organized by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and is dedicated to digital marketing. Some of the largest brands and retailers attend this show to learn innovative marketing trends and how they can improve their digital marketing strategies. This conference is a tremendous opportunity for DeepMarkit to connect with thousands of digital retail’s brightest minds and to showcase the power of our unique marketing and promotions platform.

The last stop for DeepMarkit’s product launch road tour is Retail’s Big Show which is NRF’s largest show in New York from January 14-16, 2018. It’s retail’s most significant three-day conference, which brings together the largest gathering of industry executives for discussions of the latest industry trends. The DeepMarkit gamification platform is a perfect example of how retail brands of all sizes are transforming themselves for the digital age and will provide excellent opportunities for the Company to network and to showcase an example of the latest technologies and solutions for retailers.

In addition to attending these key trade show conferences, DeepMarkit has partnered with Google Marketing Solutions to drive traffic and convert web visitors into DeepMarkit customers. DeepMarkit will be investing significantly and working aggressively with Google for our product launch. DeepMarkit’s Google campaign will continue to run throughout Q4.

The Company is also pleased to report that we are on target to having completed our platform integration with Shopify within 30 days. This integration will allow DeepMarkit access to Shopify’s user base of over 400,000 merchants. DeepMarkit’s roadmap also includes similar integrations with Woocommerce and Magento by the end of the year.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. The Company’s proprietary promotions platform enables businesses and agencies to create branded games that incentivize customers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. DeepMarkit integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit’s suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions are designed for social media, messaging apps, and other online community services. Instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. DeepMarkit offers numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information or to try out our games and see the power of the platform, please visit www.deepmarkit.com

