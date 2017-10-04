Public Service Announcement: TELUS services restored throughout southeastern Alberta
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Oct. 3, 2017) - TELUS has restored all services after power outages caused by the winter storm disrupted some wireless and home services in the region. TELUS crews managed to resolve the various network issues once power was restored and access roads to TELUS’ infrastructure were cleared and safe.
TELUS thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Richard Gilhooley
TELUS Media Relations
(778) 868-0235
