Publicis Buys Epsilon for $4.4 Billion

CBJ — French company Publicis will pay $4.4 billion to acquire Alliance Data’s Epsilon marketing unit as a means of vastly expanding its digital business presence in North America.

The deal bolsters efforts by the world’s third-ranked advertiser to adapt to a fast-changing market increasingly driven by online client data.

Publicis and other traditional advertisers have lost ground in a marketplace increasingly dominated by Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and digital marketing specialists that track and target individual clients via their smartphones, while navigating tougher data-protection laws.

