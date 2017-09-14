Pulse Beverage Acquires Distribution in the High Growth All Natural and Organic Food Segment of the Grocery Industry

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – The Pulse Beverage Corporation (“Pulse”) (OTCQB: PLSB) announced today that it has begun to ship their Natural Cabana® Coconut Waters to SunRidge Farms™ operating in Santa Cruz County, California. These products will be distributed to their Northern California Natural and Organic grocery store clients.

According to Nutritional Products International, the Natural and Organic Foods segment is one of the fastest growing market segments for food products in the USA. It is growing at more than triple the rate of other food sales. 2016 sales topping $47 billion were 10% greater than 2015 sales of $43.3 billion which were 11% greater than 2014 sales. Inside this category, organic drinks is the fastest growing component showing growth of 35% year over year.

Robert Yates, CEO of Pulse, said, “SunRidge Farms™ has asked to partner with us to provide their customers with our fully natural and organic Natural Cabana® Coconut Waters. We produce these products with no added sugars, and because of our harvest to container cycles, we believe that we have the best tasting and healthiest product in the market. We are pleased that SunRidge Farms™ has recognized our brand as fitting into their product strategy and welcome them to the Pulse Beverage family of distributors.”

Robert Yates also said, “The natural and organic beverage category is showing the fastest growth in the country and with great grocery brands such as Whole Foods and Sprouts leading the charge, we believe that our Natural Cabana products will be very popular with today’s health conscious consumer. We look forward to announcing additional wins in this category in the near term.”

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation (“Pulse”) is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse’s revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede’s Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse’s prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

For more information, please visit: www.pulsebeverage.com or email info@pulsebeverage.com. Follow Pulse Beverage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/drinkpulsebev. Become a Pulse Beverage Facebook Fan at https://www.facebook.com/PulseBeverageCorporation.

About SunRidge Farms

For over 30 years, family owned SunRidge Farms™ has been producing high-quality foods that reflect our commitment to a healthier lifestyle. This commitment extends to the environment, the supply chain, and our community. We source the best possible ingredients from the very best suppliers who share our desire to promote sustainability, improved living conditions, and reduced environmental impact. As one of the industry leaders in bulk foods, we’ve led the way in demonstrating the value to both the retailer and the consumer of purchasing foods in bulk including better costs and less waste. In order to reduce our carbon footprint, we’ve added solar power and our distribution fleet of trucks runs on bio-diesel.

SunRidge Farms™ is committed to providing the healthiest products to our customers by producing foods without highly processed or refined ingredients. We are dedicated to sourcing Non-GMO (genetically modified) ingredients.

SunRidge Farms™ is committed to the planet and supports organic farming and sustainable practices.

SunRidge Farms™ sincerely believes that it is essential to aid in the conservation of ecological diversity, wildlife, and natural terrain in order to preserve our world. Our contributions include substantial donations toward the successful resolution of environmental, social, food related issues on both local and global levels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, regulatory incentives, the development of new business opportunities, and projected costs, revenue, profits and results operations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.