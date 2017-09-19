Pulse Beverage Sells Natural Cabana(R) Coconut Waters, Lemonades and Limeades in Direct to Consumer Channel via E-Commerce Retailer www.BuyPulseDirect.com

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Sep 19, 2017) – The Pulse Beverage Corporation (“Pulse”) (OTCQB: PLSB) announced today that it has been providing its Natural Cabana® Coconut Waters, Lemonades and Limeades to North American consumers through bulk sales to DFW Supply Company of Fort Worth, Texas who operates a business to consumer e-commerce website www.BuyPulseDirect.com.

Robert Yates, CEO of Pulse, commented, “DFW Supply Company has been a great partner of Pulse’s since the beginning of 2017. We saw early on that their www.BuyPulseDirect.com business to consumer model would have strategic importance to Pulse as we continue to fill in our regional distribution sales channel. Buy Pulse Direct allows consumers who are familiar with our brand to purchase our product in areas of the USA that are not currently covered by our continuously growing distribution channel. As such, our e-commerce channel is growing in importance to our overall distribution strategy.”

Rob Szany, President of DFW Supply Company said, “The natural flavor beverage category is showing the fastest growth in the country, and we have been witness to the fact that Pulse’s Natural Cabana® products seem to be very popular with today’s health conscious consumer. We provide these products to consumers who like Natural Cabana® but can’t find a local grocer or convenience store that carries the brand. We have heard the consumer and are meeting their demands for the best tasting lemonades, limeades and coconut waters on the market.”

Rob Szany also said, “We are excited to have Pulse as a partner. Their all-natural and great tasting products are getting national recognition and as a result, sales are continually climbing each month. We think that with the sales traction that we are recently receiving, we should be able to grow our sales significantly over the next year to several times current levels. Please visit us at www.BuyPulseDirect.com and you will find those great tasting Pulse beverages that you crave. Consumers will enjoy free shipping on all Natural Cabana® Lemonade, Limeade, Coconut Water and Variety Packs ordered through the Buy Pulse Direct website.”

Robert Yates also said, “We are extremely proud of our brand and our products. We urge consumers that love our products to request them at their local grocery stores, but to always remember that you can get our great tasting beverages at www.BuyPulseDirect.com. We look forward to future updates on our progress in building our sales channels.”

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation (“Pulse”) is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse’s revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede’s Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse’s prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

For more information, please visit: www.pulsebeverage.com or email info@pulsebeverage.com. Follow Pulse Beverage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/drinkpulsebev. Become a Pulse Beverage Facebook Fan at https://www.facebook.com/PulseBeverageCorporation.

About DFW Supply Company

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Buy Pulse Direct is owned and operated by DFW Supply Company. With over 40 years combined experience in e-commerce distribution, we have built relationships with leading retail e-commerce companies. We are a privately held company, with our home office located in Fort Worth, Texas and warehouse facilities in Haltom City Texas.

We’re committed to providing awesome tasting, healthy nutritional beverages across the country. We know there’s so much to choose from these days in the beverage world, but believe we’re uniquely different by providing the absolute best in quality nutritional beverages at an economical price point.

Natural Cabana® Lemonades by Pulse® are refreshing, all-natural, “good-for-you”, ready-to-drink lemonades in six distinct and great tasting flavors, offering a significant reduction in calories, without the use of artificial sweeteners.

Natural Cabana® Coconut Waters are great tasting and healthy with only 60 calories and 10 grams of natural occurring sugar per serving. Coconut Water is a healthy alternative to both sodas and sports drinks and is high in electrolytes, anti-oxidants, potassium, magnesium, calcium and is naturally fat-free.

Our team is excited to provide you with an impeccable online shopping experience and remains available to assist at any time. Please visit us at www.BuyPulseDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, regulatory incentives, the development of new business opportunities, and projected costs, revenue, profits and results operations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.