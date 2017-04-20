Pulse Larsen Antenna Experts Travel the Globe

VANCOUVER, WA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Pulse Larsen Antennas will have a busy month of May. You will find their experts spanning the globe, from Hong Kong to Santa Clara. Critical Communications Hong Kong, May 14-16, 2017 will showcase our solutions for utilities, transportation technologies, emergency responders, government and network operators.

IoT Santa Clara, May 16-18, 2017 is the place to find Pulse Larsen offering cutting edge antennas for smart city, smart home, mining, gas, oil and v2x to solve any connectivity issue in fast growing IoT world.

Subject matter experts are on hand to answer any questions you might have and provide cutting edge solutions for any antenna connectivity needs.

