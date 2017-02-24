Pulse Larsen Antennas to exhibit at Embedded World 2017

VANCOUVER, WA–(Marketwired – February 24, 2017) – Pulse Larsen Wireless Infrastructure is excited to announce they will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg Germany March 14-March 16, 2017. Pulse Larsen will be promoting their wide array of innovative antenna solutions and will have several subject matter experts on hand to answer questions regarding all things IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity. Combining high performance and minute embedded antenna sizes, Pulse Larsen sets the standards in connectivity solutions.

Stop by Hall 4A Stand 547 to meet our General Manager, Olivier Robin, European Sales Manager, Edoardo Genovese and RF Manager from our European Research and Development, Heikki Korva.

http://www.embedded-world.eu/home.html

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history of innovation in antennas, magnetics and connectors, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

