Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Neal Coleman, President and CEO of the Company, to its Board of Directors, effective December 12, 2017.

Robert Robotti, Chair of Pulse’s Board of Directors, stated, “The Board welcomes Neal. This is well-deserved recognition of a record of success in serving shareholders well. Since Neal became Chief Executive Officer, he and his team have managed the business very effectively, especially considering industry conditions. They have right-sized the business and have been judicious in the allocation of capital, demonstrating excellent stewardship of shareholders’ equity. The Company is well-positioned to continue to thrive in the current business environment. The strength of our balance sheet and our access to low-cost capital has positioned us to be opportunistic. This is the active result of extraordinary leadership.”

