Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Voting Results at Shareholders’ Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) announced today the voting results from its annual meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on May 8, 2018. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 31, 2018 was elected as a director, with a vote being conducted by ballot:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Neal Coleman 34,975,525 99.66 119,300 0.34 Paul Crilly 35,066,907 99.92 27,918 0.08 Dallas Droppo 35,058,713 99.90 36,112 0.10 Karen El-Tawil 35,059,013 99.90 35,812 0.10 Grant Grimsrud 35,058,913 99.90 35,912 0.10 Robert Robotti 35,059,684 99.90 35,141 0.10

The “Say on Pay” shareholder advisory vote on Pulse’s approach to executive compensation was approved by 99.76% of the votes cast.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the second-largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 28,956 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 450,000 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:

Neal Coleman, President and CEO

Or

Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO