Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Q2 2018 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or "the Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Total revenue, comprised exclusively of data library sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.9 million, a decrease of 34 percent from $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Total revenue for the first six months of 2018, also comprised exclusively of data library sales, decreased by 24 percent to $4.3 million from $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017;

The net loss of $1.0 million ($0.02 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 58 percent lower than the net loss of $2.4 million ($0.04 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The net loss of $1.7 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 65 percent lower than the net loss of $4.9 million ($0.09 per share basic and diluted) for the first six months of 2017. These improvements were a result of the decrease in data library amortization expense in 2018;

Cash EBITDA (a) was $482,000 ($0.01 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.5 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Cash EBITDA was $1.4 million ($0.03 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $2.9 million ($0.05 per share basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2017;



At June 30, 2018 Pulse was debt-free and had cash of $18.0 million. The Company’s $30.0 million revolving credit facility is undrawn and fully available.

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Year ended (thousands of dollars except per share data, 2018 2017 2018 2017 December 31, numbers of shares and kilometres of seismic data) (unaudited) (unaudited) 2017 Revenue – Data library sales 1,941 2,929 4,269 5,648 43,525 Amortization of seismic data library 1,836 4,638 3,714 9,273 15,870 Net earnings (loss) (1,016 ) (2,426 ) (1,712 ) (4,928 ) 15,087 Per share basic and diluted (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) 0.27 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 213 833 (8,379 ) 4,131 38,755 Per share basic and diluted 0.00 0.02 (0.16 ) 0.07 0.70 Cash EBITDA (a) 482 1,542 1,416 2,872 37,070 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.67 Shareholder free cash flow (a) 630 1,605 1,510 2,859 29,729 Per share basic and diluted (a) 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.54 Capital expenditures Seismic data purchases, digitization and related costs - 60 62 125 1,575 Property and equipment 2 10 4 37 48 Total capital expenditures 2 70 66 162 1,623 Special dividend - - - - 10,915 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 53,850,917 55,337,560 53,868,998 55,539,541 55,135,035 Shares outstanding at period-end 53,850,917 55,337,560 54,020,817 Seismic library 2D in kilometres 450,000 447,000 447,000 3D in square kilometres 28,956 28,647 28,956 FINANCIAL POSITION AND RATIO June 30, June 30, December 31, (thousands of dollars except ratio) 2018 2017 2017 Working capital 22,586 11,811 22,486 Working capital ratio 15.3:1 11.2:1 3.1:1 Cash and cash equivalents 18,040 8,263 27,422 Total assets 39,246 36,632 51,693 Shareholders’ equity 35,305 32,338 37,810

(a) The Company’s continuous disclosure documents provide discussion and analysis of “cash EBITDA”, “cash EBITDA per share”, “shareholder free cash flow” and “shareholder free cash flow per share”. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because management, investors, analysts and others use them as measures of the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s definition of cash EBITDA is cash available for interest payments, cash taxes, repayment of debt, purchase of its shares, discretionary capital expenditures and the payment of dividends, and is calculated as earnings (loss) from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less participation survey revenue, plus any non-cash and non-recurring expenses. Cash EBITDA excludes participation survey revenue as these funds are directly used to fund specific participation surveys and this revenue is not available for discretionary capital expenditures. The Company believes cash EBITDA assists investors in comparing Pulse’s results on a consistent basis without regard to participation survey revenue and non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending on accounting methods or non-operating factors such as historical cost. Cash EBITDA per share is defined as cash EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period. Shareholder free cash flow further refines the calculation of capital available to invest in growing the Company’s 2D and 3D seismic data library, to repay debt, to purchase its common shares and to pay dividends by deducting non-discretionary expenditures from cash EBITDA. Non-discretionary expenditures are defined as debt financing costs (net of deferred financing expenses amortized in the current period) and current tax provisions. Shareholder free cash flow per share is defined as shareholder free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

OUTLOOK

With second-quarter and first-half 2018 sales considerably lower than in the comparable periods of 2017, Pulse continues to look ahead cautiously to the rest of the year. Visibility as to Pulse’s traditional sales remains poor and transaction-based sales are innately unpredictable.

As in Pulse’s first-quarter 2018 Outlook, traditional industry indicators remain contradictory. Among these are:

Crude oil prices have continued to strengthen since the last Outlook, with benchmark West Texas Intermediate remaining close to or above US$70 per barrel throughout the first half of July, maintaining this benchmark’s highest prices since the steep decline of world crude oil prices in late 2014;

Weakening the benefits of this trend, the West Texas Intermediate to western Canada Select oil price differential has remained even higher so far in 2018 than in 2017, averaging $28.34 per barrel from January 1 through July 18, according to the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, and is forecast to remain relatively high, which reduces revenue for producers in western Canada;

Alberta natural gas prices remain extremely weak, having fallen since the last Outlook, with the AECO daily benchmark fluctuating between $1.09 and $1.64 per GJ in the first third of July, with a monthly index price of only $1.45 per GJ as of July 11;

In the United States:

Use of natural gas has increased sharply, with overall consumption averaging 11 percent higher in the first half of 2018 than in the first half of 2017, according to the Energy Information Administration; Supply, however, also continues to grow strongly, having increased by 10 percent year-over-year in the same period; On the other hand, exports in the form of LNG send-out and pipeline shipments to Mexico have grown by 23 percent in the same period. LNG exports are averaging approximately 3 bcf per week, with additional liquefaction trains and new export facilities nearing completion; Natural gas storage in the U.S. has remained well below the five-year weekly average since the start of the injection season in late April. In early July, natural gas storage levels were 19 percent below the five-year weekly average; The U.S. active drilling rig count was approximately 1,050 rigs in early July, according to Baker Hughes, suggesting the past year’s continual increase in rig activity has reached a plateau; On balance, these factors are conducive to higher prices and increasing gas imports from Canada;

Mineral lease auctions or “land sales” in Western Canada in the first half of 2018 are on par with the comparable period of 2017, totalling approximately $273 million compared to $277 million by the end of June last year. This is much stronger than in 2016 and 2015, when the first half-year’s land sales were $50 million and $205 million, respectively;

Capital spending in Western Canada’s conventional oil and gas sector (excluding the oil sands), as forecast in the first quarter of the year by the Alberta Energy Regulator, is moderately positive, with an expectation that spending will be similar to 2017 and will gradually increase from $19.4 billion this year to $20.9 billion in 2027;

The industry continues to expect significant merger-and-acquisition activity, which has the potential to trigger transaction-based seismic data library sales, but activity to date in 2018 has been low;

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors’ drilling forecast for 2018 remains unchanged at 6,138 wells, up slightly from 2017. To date in 2018, rig utilization and total drilling days are roughly comparable to 2017; and

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is forecasting 7,400 wells across Canada this year, up from 7,100 last year but down from its initial forecast for 2018.

Western Canada’s oil and gas producing sector continues to struggle to achieve a solid recovery from its extremely difficult, three-and-a-half-year-long downturn. The industry has not benefited from the virtually across-the board strengths driving U.S. industry activity. Pulse anticipates the Canadian sector’s slower recovery will continue.

Further barriers to accelerated field activity are ongoing takeaway pipeline constraints, weak intra-Alberta gas demand, strong productivity from newly drilled wells in the Montney, Duvernay, Deep Basin and other unconventional plays, fluctuating gas exports to the U.S., and Canada’s failure to move forward with large LNG export projects. These are significant handicaps for a gas-focused supply basin.

Government policies at all levels in Canada remain, on balance, less supportive of oil and gas industry capital investment than in the past (or in the U.S. at present). The ongoing nationwide controversy over the politically-driven holdup of the National Energy Board-approved expansion of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline from Alberta to tidewater in Burnaby, B.C., is an example.

Fortunately, Pulse’s business has been grown, enlarged and fine-tuned to be resilient against industry volatility, negative market forces and unpredictable government policies. The Company’s strong balance sheet, with effectively zero cash financing costs, its low cash operating costs and the absence of other spending commitments make Pulse cash-flow positive at annual revenue of approximately $6 million. Despite poor sales in the first and second quarters, Pulse’s first-half sales are approaching that level. Pulse’s lowest annual sales in the depths of the energy industry’s downturn were $14.3 million. Even with weaker first- and second-quarter sales, Pulse generated positive cash EBITDA and shareholder free cash flow in each quarter.

For the rest of 2018, Pulse remains cautious about the level of traditional sales. Large or small transaction-based sales can occur at any time, creating potential upside to Pulse’s quarterly and annual revenues. The strength or weakness of transaction-based sales will determine whether 2018 financial results exceed or underperform historical averages.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to western Canada’ energy sector. Pulse owns the second-largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 28,956 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 450,000 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

