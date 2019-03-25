Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Puma Exploration Inc. and Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. Amend the Terms of the Murray Brook Property Agreement Puma Exploration Inc. and Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. Amend the Terms of the Murray Brook Property Agreement CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPuma Exploration Inc. and Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. Amend the Terms of the Murray Brook Property AgreementPetroteq Energy Announces Shares for Debt Transactions and Share SubscriptionsElexicon Energy Introduces New President and Chief Executive Officer