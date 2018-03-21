Pura Naturals Launches New Line of Health and Beauty Products with CBD and Hemp Seed Oils

LAKE FOREST, CA–(Marketwired – March 21, 2018) – Pura Naturals Inc. (OTCQB: PNAT) (“Pura” or the “Company”), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced the launch of a new line of health and beauty products that will be infused with Cannabidiol (“CBD”) derived from hemp and hemp seed oils. The line is anticipated to include facial slices, body bars, soap infused sponges and other custom products available to consumers May 2018.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our newest health and beauty line that will include CBD hemp and hemp seed oils. After successful product testing, we have found that the infusion of CBD hemp oils as well as hemp seed oils in our soap enhances the benefits of our products for customers. Pura’s facial and body products effectively open up the pores removing impurities and exfoliating the skin which allows the CBD oil to absorb into the skin faster,” said Robert Doherty, CEO of Pura Naturals. “Expanding our health and beauty line into the rapidly growing market of CBD oil usage is a synergistic business move for Pura. We are able to leverage our existing manufacturing agreement to capture the market share of increased interest in CBD oil products.”

Research shows that the use of CBD hemp oil and hemp seed oils have many health benefits to the skin. CBD hemp oil contains many essential nutrients including vitamins C, E, B, A and D, minerals, proteins and fatty acids. Hemp seed oil is also a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Both oils have positive effects when applied topically to the skin as a cleanser or moisturizer including younger more vibrant skin appearance, softer skin, elimination and control of minor skin irritations, reduction of acne inflammation and reduction of skin dryness. Additionally, CBD hemp oil is beneficial in the treatment of more severe skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and reduction of surface scaring by promoting new tissue growth due to its ten amino acids acting as a complete protein.

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

