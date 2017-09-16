Pure Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 15, 2017) - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PGM) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held Friday, September 15, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All six of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Graeme Currie 69,431,916 99.99% 6,500 0.01% Darin Labrenz 69,433,416 99.99% 5,000 0.01% Mark O’Dea 69,438,416 100% 0 0.00% Lenard Boggio 69,431,916 99.99% 6,500 0.01% Rob Pease 65,754,916 94.69% 3,683,500 5.31% Troy Fierro 69,438,416 100% 0 0.00%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan. A total of 69,438,416 Pure Gold common shares were voted, representing 36.25% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the next major discovery at the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada’s next iconic gold company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

