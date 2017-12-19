Tuesday, December 19, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Purpose Investments Inc. Announces December Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of December 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is December 28, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of December 29, 2017.

           
Open-End Funds TSX
Symbol		 Distribution
per share/unit		 Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF $ 0.08501 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series PBD $ 0.07701 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.08001 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.08301 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.08001 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.05401 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $ 0.07501 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Quarterly
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW $ 0.10001 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Quarterly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0980 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $ 0.0650 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $ 0.0737 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0630 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units SBND $ 0.0630 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $ 0.0496 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$ 0.0865 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Monthly
Purpose Multi Strategy Market Neutral Fund – ETF Series PMM $ 0.5550 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Annually
           
Closed-End Funds TSX
Symbol		 Distribution
per share/unit		 Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Distribution
Frequency
NexC Partners Corp. – Class A NXC $ 0.16501,2 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Quarterly
NexC Partners Corp. – Class F unlisted $ 0.16501,2 12/29/2017 01/08/2018 Quarterly
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class A PCF.UN $ 0.05002 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class U PCF.U US$ 0.05002 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN $ 0.0417 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A unlisted $ 0.0417 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2 unlisted $ 0.0417 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A PFD.UN $ 0.1250 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F unlisted $ 0.1250 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U PFD.U US$ 0.1198 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V unlisted US$ 0.1198 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $ 0.0417 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A unlisted $ 0.0417 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2 unlisted $ 0.0417 12/29/2017 01/15/2018 Monthly
             

(1)   Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2)   Dividend/Distribution reinvestment plan will not be available for the December distribution.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees.  Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors.  Purpose has over $4.9 billion in assets under management and currently offers 50 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 16 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

For further information please contact:

Nancy Turner
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

