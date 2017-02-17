Thursday, February 16, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces February Distributions

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – February 16, 2017) – Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of February 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is February 24, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF which have an ex-distribution date of February 28, 2017.

                     
Open-End Funds   TSX Symbol   Distribution per share/unit   Record Date   Payable Date   Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series   PDF   $ 0.07501   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series   PBD   $ 0.07001   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series   PHR   $ 0.08001   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series   PIN   $ 0.08301   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series   PYF   $ 0.11701   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series   BNC   $ 0.07101   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series   PRP   $ 0.04401   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units   PID   $ 0.0560   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units   PUD   $ 0.0460   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units   PUD.B   $ 0.0530   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units   BND   $ 0.0550   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF   PSA   $ 0.0380   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETF   PSU.U   US$ 0.0295   02/28/2017   03/07/2017   Monthly
                     
Closed-End Funds   TSX Symbol   Distributionper share/unit   Record Date   Payable Date   Distribution Frequency
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class A   PCF.UN   $ 0.0500   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class U   PCF.U   US$ 0.0500   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T   PFU.UN   $ 0.0417   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A   unlisted   $ 0.0417   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2   unlisted   $ 0.0417   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A   PFD.UN   $ 0.1250   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F   unlisted   $ 0.1250   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U   PFD.U   US$ 0.1198   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V   unlisted   US$ 0.1198   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T   PUB.UN   $ 0.0417   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A   unlisted   $ 0.0417   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2   unlisted   $ 0.0417   02/28/2017   03/14/2017   Monthly
                     

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $2.9 billion in assets under management and currently offers 33 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 6 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

Purpose is the manager of NexC Partners Corp. (TSX: NXC), an investment corporation which invests in a portfolio of North American dividend-paying equity securities, plus owns an equity stake in Purpose.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

