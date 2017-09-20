Purpose Investments Inc. Announces September Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of September 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is September 28, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of September 29, 2017.

Open-End Funds TSX

Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF $ 0.08001 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series PBD $ 0.07001 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.08001 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.08301 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.07501 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.04401 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0560 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $ 0.0510 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $ 0.0597 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0550 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units SBND $ 0.0550 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $ 0.0459 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$ 0.0890 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Monthly Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $ 0.07501 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Quarterly Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW $ 0.10001 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Quarterly Closed-End Funds TSX

Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency NexC Partners Corp. – Class A NXC $ 0.16501 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Quarterly NexC Partners Corp. – Class F unlisted $ 0.16501 09/29/2017 10/06/2017 Quarterly Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class A PCF.UN $ 0.0500 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class U PCF.U US$ 0.0500 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN $ 0.0417 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A unlisted $ 0.0417 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2 unlisted $ 0.0417 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A PFD.UN $ 0.1250 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F unlisted $ 0.1250 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U PFD.U US$ 0.1198 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V unlisted US$ 0.1198 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $ 0.0417 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A unlisted $ 0.0417 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2 unlisted $ 0.0417 09/29/2017 10/16/2017 Monthly



(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3.4 billion in assets under management and currently offers 35 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.