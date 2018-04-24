Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Purpose Investments Inc. Confirms the Automatic Conversion of Class A Units of Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund Purpose Investments Inc. Confirms the Automatic Conversion of Class A Units of Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund RecommendedParkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2018 First Quarter ResultsMadalena Announces Production Test of Horizontal Multi-Frac Well CAS.x-14 in Vaca MuertaScorpio Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Provides Year-End Financial Results for 2017