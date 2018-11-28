Purpose Investments Launches Two New Series of Purpose Premium Yield Fund

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce the launch of two new series of Purpose Premium Yield Fund (the “Fund”) to give investors more ways to access the innovative alternative strategy. In addition to the original currency-hedged series of the Fund (TSX: PYF), Purpose is now offering a non-currency hedged series (TSX: PYF.B) and a US dollar series (TSX: PYF.U). Purpose has completed the initial public offering of non-currency hedged series (TSX: PYF.B) and a US dollar series (TSX: PYF.U) and they will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol “PYF.B” and “PYF.U” respectively. All of the series of the Fund are also available in mutual fund versions.

“Purpose Premium Yield Fund is a powerful income-generating tool to help investors build resilient portfolios. The actively managed options strategy can serve a variety of functions in a portfolio, including as an alternative to fixed income and as a complementary piece an equity allocation to enhance diversification. Providing more ways for investors to access the Fund is just another example of the enhancements we’re doing at Purpose to make innovative investment strategies more widely available,” said Som Seif, CEO of Purpose Investments.

The Fund offers low correlation to traditional equity and bond markets while providing investors a tax-efficient yield generated through volatility premiums. Purpose Premium Yield Fund is accessible and affordable with a low management fee of 0.60%.

About Purpose’s family of alternative products

Purpose has been at the forefront of innovation in the alternative investments space since 2013, offering them through widely available prospectus-based products since. In addition to Purpose Premium Yield Fund, alternatives with Purpose also include the winner of the 2018 Canadian Hedge Fund Award for Best 1 Year Return in the market neutral category, Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund (ETF ticker PMM), hedged-equity strategies Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (ETF ticker PHE) and Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (ETF ticker PHW), as well Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund (ETF ticker PRA).

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $6.5 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.