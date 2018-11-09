Purpose Investments Wins 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Award for Alternative Strategies

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments, Inc. (“Purpose”) is very pleased to announce the recognition of Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund (“the Fund”) at the 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards, which was held the evening of November 7 in downtown Toronto. The 2018 Lipper Fund Awards are given to funds for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund won the award for Best Fund Over 3 Years in the Alternative Strategies category. The Fund is managed in partnership with Neuberger Berman Breton Hill LLC, which has more than 20 years of experience running market neutral strategies for institutional clients. Since the founding of Purpose, the partnership with Neuberger Berman Breton Hill has been crucial to developing and making unique risk-managed and alternative investment prospectus-based products available to all investors.

Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund posted an annualized return of 8.45% over the judging period, which ended July 31, 2018. The Fund generates enhanced returns from US equities through a 130/30 long-short strategy. It is a prospectus offered daily liquid fund without performance fees and is available in ETF shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PEU” and also available as a mutual fund. Since its inception on October 14, 2014, Purpose Enhanced US Equity Fund (ETF Class) has generated an annualized return of 6.88%.

“We set out five years ago to help democratize and change this industry for alternative investments and this award, along with our two wins at the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, validate our goal,” said Som Seif, President & CEO of Purpose Investments Inc. “What we’re doing as a company is extremely important, bringing innovation to the investing world. Winning these awards proves our products can compete with and beat the competition. All of our funds are powerful tools to help all types of investors build resilient portfolios to meet their long-term financial goals.”

Two Purpose alternative funds were recently recognized at the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund and Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund won Best 1-Year Returns in the Credit Focused and Market Neutral categories, respectively.

Purpose has been at the forefront of innovation in the alternative investments space, offering them through widely available prospectus-based products since 2013. In addition to the Lipper Fund Award winner, alternatives with Purpose also include the market neutral strategy, Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund (ETF ticker PMM), the option-writing strategy, Purpose Premium Yield Fund (ETF ticker PYF), the hedged equity strategies Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (ETF ticker PHE) and Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (ETF ticker PHW), as well Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund (ETF ticker PRA).

For more than three decades and in over 20 countries worldwide, the Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. Individual classifications of three-, five-, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are recognized.

For more information about the Lipper Fund Awards, please contact markets.awards@thomsonreuters.com or visit www.lipperfundawards.com.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $6.5 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.