Purposeful Leaders Join Antis Team for Greater Social Impact

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – Antis Roofing & Waterproofing today announced two new additions to its growing family, Ernie Basulto, director of human resources and Susan DeGrassi, director of cause. Basulto and Degrassi fully embody Antis’ belief that every family deserves to be happy and healthy in a safe, dry home. They are advocates of the company’s social mission, and want to use their talents to drive the vision forward.

Antis has found in Basulto someone to both drive the company forward and bring pride to its acts of community service. Basulto hopes to create an environment that supports the ongoing needs of the company’s Hispanic workforce and showcase Antis’ potential in the American roofing industry. With a career spanning over 25 years, Antis has entrusted Basulto to use his knowledge and experience to strengthen the company’s leadership team, support its growth and build the organization’s culture.

“I heard about Antis Roofing through a former colleague. When I learned about the vision, values and purpose Charles had for his organization and observed how these principles were evidenced through the company’s acts of community service, I immediately knew that in joining the team I would be a part of something bigger.”

Most recently Basulto was the senior human resources business partner at the 5th largest retail mortgage lender in the nation. He previously worked for a number of companies in human resources leadership roles and holds a Bachelor of Arts in business management from the University of Phoenix.

With social change deep-rooted in the company’s ethos, identity and culture, DeGrassi brings to the company a wealth of knowledge across both the community association and nonprofit worlds.

“I am honored and excited to become part of the Antis team and expand the company’s reach and desire to do even more good,” said DeGrassi. “I hope to lead and influence Antis to be ‘that company’ that inspires other organizations to get behind a cause that will make a difference with their employees, customers and communities.”

Most recently DeGrassi was the director of development at a highly respected non-profit in Orange County dedicated to assisting homeless families. Prior to her non-profit role, she developed a twenty year track record in community association management successfully overseeing eleven regions in California, 330 associations and $50 million in revenue.

DeGrassi’s experience will allow Antis to formalize its giving and growth strategies, leveraging her skill set to address housing, homelessness, and similar community issues. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from California State University, Long Beach.

“The addition of exceptional leaders like Ernie and Susan is a key component of our growth strategy for Antis,” said Karen Inman, president and COO of Antis. “It allows us to build on our culture and serve our employees while allowing us to give back more to our community.”

For more information on Antis Roofing and Waterproofing visit www.antisroofing.com.

About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing: Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing, waterproofing and decking services for homeowner’s associations and multi-family residential communities in Southern California. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. With 80 employees, Antis has served Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties for more than 28 years. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.