Pursue your passion for agriculture and food with help from the Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship Program

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’re a student thinking about your future and looking for limitless opportunity, then agriculture and food is a good place to start and the Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship Program can help.

Sponsored by the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, the Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship Program offers graduating grade 12 high school students the opportunity to secure one of 65 entrance scholarships valued at $1,500 to help fund their post-secondary education in an agriculture or food-related field of study.

Historically, Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarships have been awarded to eligible students who come from farm families. However, in recognition of the close connection between agriculture and food, and to attract a new crop of students to agriculture and food, up to 25 scholarships are now set aside for students who come from non-farm families.

“Modern agriculture is innovative, science-based, high-tech and full of rewarding job opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds with diverse skill sets,” explained Trish Jordan, public and industry affairs director with Monsanto Canada. “We need well-educated young people in our industry and with many Canadians passionate about improving their health and nutrition there are job opportunities in food science and the culinary arts too so we’re happy to support these additional areas of study.”

Criteria to apply for a Monsanto Fund Opportunity Scholarship are:

Students must have confirmed plans to enroll in their first year of post-secondary education in agriculture, an agriculture-related program or a food-related field of study at a Canadian educational institution;

Students must have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership capabilities, and a keen interest and involvement in their communities;

Students must submit a completed application and include an essay that outlines the future role they hope to play in agriculture or food and how they see themselves making an impact in the industry. They also need to have a farmer or food-related professional provide a reference letter for them.

All completed application forms must be post-marked no later than May 31, 2018.

All applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges and winning entries will be announced in September 2018.

Scholarship application forms and posters in both French and English are in the process of being distributed to high schools, 4-H Clubs, provincial and federal agriculture offices, farm retail outlets and seed companies. Application forms and complete program details are also available by calling 1-800-667-4944 or they can be accessed online at www.monsanto.ca.

Now entering its 28th year in Canada, the scholarship program has awarded well over $1.8 million to thousands of deserving students since it was first introduced in Canada in 1991. It is Monsanto’s longest running corporate giving program in Canada.

About the Monsanto Fund

Since 1964, the Monsanto Fund has worked to substantially and meaningfully improve people’s lives. Just as Monsanto Company has been the leader in innovative and sustainable agriculture, the Monsanto Fund has worked to be an innovative philanthropic leader, providing sustainable assistance to communities in need. As agriculture evolves, so does the Monsanto Fund’s efforts to improve the lives of people around the world by providing resources to meet their needs in three focus areas:

Food and Nutrition – 55% of Monsanto Fund giving addresses malnutrition and hunger alleviation.

– 55% of Monsanto Fund giving addresses malnutrition and hunger alleviation. Education – 25% of Monsanto Fund giving advances STEM education.

– 25% of Monsanto Fund giving advances STEM education. Community Development – 20% of Monsanto Fund giving targets youth development and access to basic needs.

About Monsanto Canada

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monsanto Canada Inc. is part of the larger global Monsanto Company. Monsanto is committed to bringing a broad range of solutions to help nourish our growing world. We produce seeds for fruits, vegetables and key crops – such as corn, soybeans, canola and cotton – that help farmers have better harvests while using water and other important resources more efficiently. We work to find sustainable solutions for soil health, help farmers use data to improve farming practices and conserve natural resources, and provide crop protection products to minimize damage from pests and disease. Through programs and partnerships, we collaborate with farmers, researchers, nonprofit organizations, universities and others to help tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges. To learn more about Monsanto, our commitments and our more than 20,000 dedicated employees please visit: www.monsanto.com or follow us on Twitter @MonsantoCda or @MonsantoCo.

