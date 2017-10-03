P&WC Launches Platinum-Level Eagle Service(TM) Plan (ESP(R)) Program for PW200 Engine Customers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Oct. 3, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has introduced a new level of coverage for its PW200 helicopter engines under the Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP®) Program tailored to provide increased peace of mind for customers. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

“As part of our ongoing effort to create customized value-packed services and support for every customer, we have made a number of enhancements to our pay-per-hour (PpH) maintenance plans – the launch of our new premium-level ESP Platinum for PW200 customers is a great example,” says Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. “By providing flexible coverage options and maintenance planning solutions tailored to our helicopter engine customers’ needs and flying environments, we are helping optimize their operations and reduce costs, while supporting higher aircraft residual value.”

ESP Platinum coverage for PW200 engines includes 1) repair at overhaul for environmental damage, 2) fuel nozzle maintenance parts and labour, 3) all other periodic scheduled maintenance parts and labour as well as technical publications subscriptions. P&WC offers this new tailored service in response to the needs of its customers.

With well over 10,000 engines enrolled in our PpH programs, P&WC is a leader in the industry of delivering flexible plans with strong value for customers. The ESP Program guarantees long-term engine maintenance costs and ensures a planned and preventative approach to maintenance focused on proactive engine health management. The program delivers a unique engine-OEM approach that optimizes aircraft availability and performance while protecting the value of the aircraft. The plan is transferable upon resale to subsequent owners or operators enhancing aircraft resale value and increasing the number of potential buyers.

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company’s longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

