P&WC Now Providing its Proactive Help Desk Digital Engine Service to Nearly 3,000 PW300 Engines

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pratt & Whitney Canada now has nearly 3,000 PW300 engines enrolled in its Proactive Help Desk, where data from the engine and aircraft helps aviation technicians and analysts address customers’ needs proactively. More than half of the PW300 engines flying today are benefitting from this proactive service, which includes predictive analysis to drive greater availability. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

“Our PW300 Proactive Help Desk provides a unique predictive and preventive maintenance experience for our customers,” said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. “We’re taking a tailored consulting approach where our analysts and technicians assess the data to identify possible events in advance and then proactively reach out to our customers to provide meaningful insight and actionable steps to help increase availability, save time and money.”

The Proactive Help Desk is a dedicated team of aviation technicians and data analysts who address customers’ needs through the use of data-driven decision making and preventative maintenance tools and practices. The specialized team conducts daily reviews of customer data from sources such as P&WC’s FAST™ prognostics solution and develops new engine health “signatures” that allow them to identify and address potential issues well in advance. The team proactively reaches out to customers with recommendations and actions they can take to avoid unplanned events and maximize availability.

P&WC’s services work together to drive performance optimization and mission readiness for business aviation customers.

PW300 Availability through Proactive Pay-per-Hour Maintenance Programs

P&WC has introduced a number of proactive initiatives as part of its ever-evolving pay-per-hour ESP™ maintenance coverage that can further drive availability and reduce costs.

PW307A ESP customers benefit from proactive reliability upgrades of key engine components at the time of aircraft C-Check at no additional charge. This includes the proactive incorporation of four service bulletins as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to move customers to more fully planned environments.



PW306D1 customers enrolled in ESP have the option to move to an on-condition maintenance program, which allows flexible maintenance intervals based on digital engine health trending, along with a lower ESP rate.



PW307A, PW307D and PW308C customers enrolled in ESP Platinum are provided with complimentary flyaway kits. To date, more than 150 flyaway kits of key components have been delivered providing operators with access to the right part when and where they need it.

“We are delivering exceptional levels of service and a unique value proposition for our operators through a host of proactive initiatives – the synthesis of digital engine health management and a proactive maintenance approach – bringing higher than ever availability and optimization to customers,” said Swail. “What was once seen as the future of advanced digital engine health is now reality for our customers.”

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

Note to Editors

Follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/pwcanada) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada) for our latest news and updates.

For Information

Jennifer Barron

Pratt & Whitney Canada

1-450-677-9411 x5009

Jennifer.barron@pwc.ca

www.pwc.ca