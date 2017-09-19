PyroGenesis Announces Commencement of Advanced Second Phase Lab Scale Testing with HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., Totalling CAN$170,000 which has been Received

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – September 19, 2017) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX VENTURE:PYR)(OTCQB:PYRNF), a high-tech company (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release dated on May 4, 2017, it has informed its client, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (“HPQ”), that the Gen 2 PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor (“QRR“) (referred to herein as: “Gen 2 PUREVAP™“), a 1/250 scale model of the planned 200 metric tonne (MT) per year pilot plant (the “Pilot Plant”), will be operational in the coming weeks, and that an advanced, second phase, lab scale testing program is about to commence.

As previously announced, the first generation lab scale PUREVAP™ QRR (referred to herein as: “Gen 1 PUREVAP™“) was built to prove that Silicon Metal (Si) could be produced directly from quartz in just one step, for the solar panel industry.

The Gen 2 PUREVAP™ will focus on Process Refinement, Characterization, Metallurgical Testing and purity improvements using this new semi-continuous feed 1/250 scale model.

Based on Gen 1 PUREVAP™ results, PyroGenesis completed the detailed engineering and design of the Pilot Plant, including substantial process modifications, and as a result, this Gen 2 PUREVAP™ is an upgraded version of the Gen 1 PUREVAP™ that will be a true 1/250 scale replica of the planned larger pilot plant (“Gen 3 PUREVAP™“). The Gen 2 PUREVAP™ is currently undergoing final manufacturing, assembly and testing, and will be operational during the first weeks of October 2017.

The start of this new metallurgical testing program using the Gen 2 PUREVAP™ represents major de-risking of the Pilot Plant program as the Gen 2 PUREVAP™ will:

Allow for specific process design improvements and modifications derived from Gen 1 PUREVAP™ test work to be implemented and perfected; Produce larger Silicon Metal (Si) samples to test improvements to the purification process; Allow an intermediate step in scaling up to the Pilot Plant, thereby mitigating the scaling up risk; Allow for the following milestones to be reached sooner than originally planned: Producing larger Si samples for testing by potential purchasers;

Allow HPQ and PyroGenesis to test the electrical parameters of the High Purity Si;

Produce enough material to send samples to solar industry participants; and

Provide data to demonstrate the economics of PUREVAP™ technology.

“We are happy to see this new phase of the project. This new reactor will allow us to produce larger quantities of silicon and validate the process for the pilot phase,” said Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer of PyroGenesis.

The next key milestone is to produce quantities of solar grade silicon for testing of its electrical characteristics, sending material to industry participants and finalize Pilot plant design en route to commercialization.

