Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | PyroGenesis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Approximately $2 Million PyroGenesis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Approximately $2 Million CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNew condo communities like Murrayville House in Langley, BC will be the place in the next five years for downsizing Baby BoomersNew condo communities like Murrayville House in Langley, BC will be the place in the next five years for downsizing Baby BoomersMoving Forward Matters, Ottawa’s Home Transition Specialists, celebrates 2019 National Senior Move Managers Week