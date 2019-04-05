Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | PyroGenesis is Nominated for “Materials Company of the Year” at the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2019 PyroGenesis is Nominated for “Materials Company of the Year” at the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWiderøe Signs Up Another Four Dash 8-100 Aircraft for Bombardier’s Extended Service ProgramDebbie Stein and Dr. Howard Johnson awarded Financial Executives International Canada’s (FEI Canada) Highest Honour: The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service AwardNorthland Power Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares