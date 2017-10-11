Q4 Guidance Increase With LLA-34 Drilling Success

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, provides an operational update.

Production: Q3 2017 production was approximately 36,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) (99% crude oil), an increase of 5% from 34,291 boe/d in the prior quarter, and over 16% year-to-date September 30, 2017. We are increasing our Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d, generating over 23% increase from the Q4 2016 average production rate. We also expect Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d.

Working Capital: Due to our high netbacks and strong capital efficiencies, we estimate our working capital as at September 30, 2017 to be approximately $135 million, an increase of $42 million over December 31, 2016 and we continue to be long-term debt free.

Llanos-34 (working interest (“WI”) 55%): Parex continues to delineate the Jacana/Tigana trend on LLA-34. Current gross block oil production is above 50,000 bopd. Recently added wells include Tigana Norte-2 (2,000 bopd) and Jacana-12 (3,100 bopd). The Jacana-13 and Jacana-17 delineation wells have both been drilled and cased with completion operations expected to commence shortly. The Jacana-17 well was drilled approximately 2.4 kilometers west of the 2016 year-end GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ”) 3P boundary while the Jacana 13 well was drilled approximately 1.7 kilometers north of Jacana 17. Delineation of the Tigana/Jacana trend will continue for the remainder of the year with one drilling rig delineating the northern extent of the Tigana field and another rig mobilizing to test the region between the Tigana and Jacana fields.

The Tigana Norte-3 well is currently drilling to delineate downdip of the offsetting Tigana Norte-1 and Tigana Norte-2 wells. Also, a rig is being mobilized to the Tigana Sur pad to drill the Tigana Sur Oeste-7 well. The Tigana Sur Oeste-7 well is located midpoint between Jacana 10 and Tigana Sur Oeste-1 wells which are 3.4 kilometers apart.

The exploration well Curucucu-1 has been producing approximately 1,600 bopd with a water-cut of less than 2% from the Guadalupe Formation since August 30, 2017.

Cabrestero (WI 100%): There are currently 4 producing Bacano wells, located to the south-west of the Jacana field producing approximately 4,500 bopd. Prior to year-end 2017, Parex plans to drill two additional appraisal wells.

Capachos (WI 50%): Parex is currently drilling the Capachos-2 well at 15,200 feet and is expected to reach its target depth in approximately 7 days. Following the Capachos-2 well, Parex expects to immediately drill the Capachos Sur-2 appraisal well and subsequently the Capachos Norte-1 well.

Aguas Blancas (WI 50%): Parex continues to advance its assessment of the Aguas Blancas field. The water flood pilot began in July 2017 on the AB-5 pad located on the west side of the main fault and approximately 50,000 barrels of water have been injected at a rate of 600 barrels of water per day which is within expectations. Current production from Aguas Blancas is approximately 350 bopd. Assessment of the water flood pilot performance will continue with the goal of assessing the viability and recovery factor expected from full scale waterflood development in early 2018. Additional delineation of the western portion of the Aguas Blancas field is expected to commence during the first half of 2018 when additional surface drilling pads become accessible.

VMM-11 (WI 100%): The exploration well Niagara-1 was spud October 4, 2017 and the well has a target depth of 8,900 feet to test a new play concept. The next exploration well is scheduled to be Iguazu-1.

The Glauca-1 and Glauca-2 exploration wells were drilled and both wells encountered oil bearing reservoir in the Esmeraldas formation. Testing of the wells required an effective cleanout of sand from the wellbore. After cleaning out the sand in the Glauca-2 wellbore, over a 50 hour test, the well produced a total of 654 barrels (314 bopd) of 15.3 API oil with no reported water production. Bottom hole pressure recorders have been installed and following the data evaluation, we expect to begin production. The service rig is now returning to the Glauca-1 well to repeat the same completion process. Parex will continue to optimize completion techniques for the Glauca development planned for 2018.

