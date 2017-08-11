QBE appoints Chris Kurinsky as new Malaysia CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA–(Marketwired – Aug 11, 2017) – QBE announces the appointment of Chris Kurinsky as Chief Executive Officer, QBE Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad.

In this role, Chris will be responsible for QBE’s business across Malaysia. He will continue to drive the profitable growth in the country and increase the company’s share in specialty, commercial, SME, and personal lines of business through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Mark Lingafelter, Managing Director, QBE Asia Pacific, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Chris to QBE. His previous experience in the Malaysian insurance sector and his expertise in underwriting, distribution, reinsurance, and strategic planning will help us continue to expand our solid customer base in this dynamic market. Chris is inheriting a strong business in Malaysia, which is an integral part of our Emerging Markets Division and remains a key part of our profitable growth strategy.”

Prior to joining QBE, Chris was Head of Sales and Direct Marketing, Consumer Lines, for Chubb Insurance China. Previously to his time spent in China, Chris was the General Manager of consumer lines for Chubb Malaysia and has extensive knowledge of the Malaysian insurance landscape. He has 20 years of experience in the insurance business, including working in various roles in mainland China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong as well as in the United States and Latin America.

About QBE Emerging Markets

QBE Emerging Markets is a division of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the top 20 insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE Insurance Group’s 2016 full year results can be found at www.group.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 37 countries and territories around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The Emerging Markets Division has a presence in 22 markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.