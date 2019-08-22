Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | QMX Gold Intersects 6.6 g/t Gold Over 3.7 Metres and 10.9 g/t Gold Over 2.5 Metres on New Louvre Target in Val d’Or QMX Gold Intersects 6.6 g/t Gold Over 3.7 Metres and 10.9 g/t Gold Over 2.5 Metres on New Louvre Target in Val d’Or CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMonterey Minerals Upsizes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closes First TrancheKirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc.White Gold Corp. Identifies Multiple New High-Priority Gold Targets on the JP Ross & White Gold Properties through Detailed Soil Exploration Program