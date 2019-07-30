Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | QMX Gold Releases Maiden Resource at Bonnefond – Indicated 258,700 Ounces at 1.69 g/t Gold; Inferred 145,100 Ounces at 1.87 g/t Gold QMX Gold Releases Maiden Resource at Bonnefond – Indicated 258,700 Ounces at 1.69 g/t Gold; Inferred 145,100 Ounces at 1.87 g/t Gold CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDundee Precious Metals Announces 2019 Second Quarter ResultsQMX Gold Releases Maiden Resource at Bonnefond – Indicated 258,700 Ounces at 1.69 g/t Gold; Inferred 145,100 Ounces at 1.87 g/t Gold911 family welcomes new member in its eighth generation