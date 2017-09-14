QMX Gold Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal by 15%

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 14, 2017) -

(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:QMX) is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its previously announced agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which Mackie has agreed to increase the size of the private placement offering to $5,750,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering will consist of a combination of (a) 8,076,923 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.26 per Unit and (b) 11,774,194 flow-through shares of the Company (“Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $0.31 per Flow-Through Share.

Each Unit will consist of one Common Share of QMX and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”) of QMX. Each full Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Common Share, for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an over-allotment option, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, to be exercisable at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units and Flow-Through Shares of the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the Company’s current exploration activities on its Val-d’Or Mining Camp located in Québec and for general working capital purposes.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (“CEE”) that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company’s properties in Québec, which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2017, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2017 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the Closing Date.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issue that number of warrants (“Broker Warrants”) as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units and Flow-Through Shares purchased under the Offering.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling on the Bonnefond South Plug and is evaluating its recent discoveries on the Southwestern and Beacon Zones in order to set follow up drill targets. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

