Qu Biologics invited to present at US National Cancer Institute (NCI) Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qu Biologics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a unique platform of immunotherapies designed to restore the body’s innate immune system, is pleased to announce that CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, was invited to present at the US National Cancer Institute’s Microbial-Based Cancer Therapy Conference at NCI in Bethesda, Maryland July 11-12th. As the first US National Institute of Health (NIH) sponsored conference of its kind on this topic, this comprehensive meeting brought together an audience of 550 scientists from academia, industry and government. The meeting’s objective was to review the latest evidence to stimulate discussion and new research on the unique potential of microbial-based cancer therapies.

The conference highlighted the important potential of microbial-based therapeutic approaches to cancer and brought together thought-leaders in the field. As Dr. Gunn stated, “It is very encouraging to see this recognition of the importance of microbial-based therapies to stimulate a robust anti-cancer response and the unique potential of these potentially safe and effective therapies. It was an honor to contribute to this important discussion.”

“The progress and the contribution to the field of immunotherapy that Qu has made in harnessing the immune system’s capacity to safely and effectively fight cancer using microbial stimulation is significant,” said Dr. Shirin Kalyan, Qu Biologics’ Director of Scientific Innovation. “The invitation extended to Dr. Gunn to speak at the National Cancer Institute’s first conference on Microbial-Based Therapy in Bethesda, Maryland is an important recognition of this work.”

Qu recently completed a phase 1/2 study in non-small cell lung cancer using QBKPN SSI, which is designed to stimulate an anti-cancer innate immune response in the lungs. The trial demonstrated the ability of QBKPN to safely induce promising immunological response and immune activation in patients with lung cancer.

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a Vancouver-based private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies. SSIs are designed to stimulate an innate immune response in targeted organs or tissues to reverse the chronic inflammation underlying many conditions including cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, inflammatory lung disease and arthritis. SSIs are a broad platform technology being tested in multiple disease indications, including Health Canada approved clinical trials in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally.

Qu Biologics Inc. cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Qu Biologics’ forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Qu Biologics’ business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Qu Biologics does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: For more information regarding this press release, contact: Hal Gunn, MD CEO Qu Biologics Inc. Phone: 604.734.1450 Email: media@qubiologics.com