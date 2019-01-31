Quadron Cannatech Completes Sale of Full Extraction Facility/Build

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the “Company” or “Quadron”) – (CSE: QCC), is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of an end-to-end cannabis extraction and processing facility to Cannaworld Ventures Inc. (“Cannaworld Ventures”).

Cannaworld Ventures provides strategic investments in the cannabis industry focusing primarily on opportunities in the cannabis processing sector. Cannaworld Ventures is a participant in a large-scale 38,000 sq ft extraction and processing facility. The facility will be built-out in phases – Phase-I will focus on CO2 extraction and will include all processes from preparation of biomass to a variety of end-product (formulated cannabis oils):

biomass preparation (drying, dehydration, grinding)

extraction (BOSS CO2 system)

various filtration components

solvent recovery

refinement and distillation

formulation

tables, tools, and basic equipment

freezers and refrigerators

basic analytical equipment for concentration levels for cannabinoids (not including pesticides, heavy metals, bacterial or fungus)

Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron commented: “From day one, our focus is in developing extraction and processing systems to transform a client’s vision and intentions into tangible, high performance results. Our in-house team of engineers & chemists are focused on innovation and removing bottlenecks in the extraction of cannabis oils. Our next-generation CO2 extraction and processing solutions are built to support producers getting to and maintaining ROI. We’re giving our clients the edge in a new and fast-changing industry.”

Delivery of the BOSS CO2 system along with the above-noted ancillary equipment and components are scheduled for delivery to Cannaworld Ventures the week of February 4, 2019.

