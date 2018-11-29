Quadron Signs Agreement to Supply Portable Extraction and Processing Facility for CBD Science Processing Corp.

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the “Company” or “Quadron”) – (CSE: QCC), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with CBD Science Processing Corp. (CBD Science) to supply a Portable Extraction and Processing Facility, to be delivered in Q1 2019.

The Portable Extraction and Processing facility is self-contained and includes turnkey components from Quadron’s portfolio of machines including the BOSS next generation CO2 cannabis extraction system, a biomass preparation unit, various filtration components and additional equipment giving CBD Science the ability to process up to 2,000kg of biomass per month.

“We are excited to announce this agreement supporting a BC-based company in bringing high-quality cannabis concentrates and derivative products to the Canadian marketplace,” states Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron. “Cannabis concentrates are the fastest growing sector of the industry. We’ve been working diligently to establish relationships with key partners and clients to strategically position Quadron as the leading provider of extraction and processing solutions as the industry prepares for the legalization and regulation of cannabis concentrates and edibles in Canada in 2019. We have the key personnel in place, along with innovative technology to mark 2019 as a key growth year for Quadron.”

Quadron’s portfolio of machines consists of the BOSS, a next generation CO2 Supercritical Extraction System, designed and developed in-house to simplify extraction with the benefits of automation and data analytics. In addition, Quadron recently announced the BEAST, a fully-automated, touch screen control, highly effective continuous flow Ethanol Extractor.

“Quadron has not only impressed our engineers with the technical capability of the BOSS system, but also our management team with their business savvy aptitude and cooperation; specifically, in supporting our global expansion into the International Cannabis industry,” stated Chand Jagpal, Director, CBD Science Group.

About Quadron: Quadron provides equipment, products and service solutions for the authorized cannabis industry by providing a full array of end-to-end extraction and processing solutions, including sales of end user delivery options (such as vapor pens) for medical and recreational consumers.

