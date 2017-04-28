Quartzdyne Reveals New Memory Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, UT–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – Quartzdyne, Inc. (http://www.quartzdyne.com/), a leading provider in pressure transducers for the oil and gas industry, recently introduced their new Quartz Memory Tools and Piezo Memory Tools.

Available for multiple oilfield applications, the memory tools break through mechanical barriers by combining durability and accuracy for oilfield professionals. In addition to monitoring high pressure and high temperature surveys, the memory tools also detect interference and build up workflows.

“These new product offerings take advantage of nearly 30 years of Research and Development,” said Glenn Small, President of Quartzdyne. “We have already received tremendous feedback from our customers. Operators are now afforded greater trust in a product that improves reliability and performance in memory gauges. These reasons, coupled with a competitive price point, have positioned Quartzdyne as a leading provider for memory tools.”

Multiple segments within the oil and gas industry can benefit from Quartzdyne’s new products. “Operators can now have greater confidence across a full temperature range regardless of the application temperature,” said Small. Quartzdyne plans to offer these higher temperature tools for similar costs as other lower temperature Quartz memory tool offerings in the market today.

The new memory tools mark an important step towards confirming Quartzdyne’s promise in providing robust, reliable, industry-standard products.

“Our Quartz and Piezo Memory Tools allow operators to work directly with the sensor manufacturer,” said Small. “Users will now be effectively working with the experts who own the key aspects of metrology, calibration, and repair. This will enhance productivity and enable our customers to focus on more strategic goals.”

To learn more about Quartzdyne’s new memory tools, visit www.quartzdyne.com or talk to one of their sales representatives at booth #3055 at this year’s Offshore Technology Conference.

About Quartzdyne

Since 1990 Quartzdyne has been the world leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing the industry-standard resonating quartz pressure transducer for the downhole oil and gas industry. Quartzdyne sensors are world-renowned for providing extremely accurate, low-drift, and high-resolution data under the most extreme conditions. The company’s transducers and hybrid electronics are widely used in laboratory, surface, and downhole tools and monitoring systems across the industry.